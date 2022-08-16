Rain & Storms Return Wednesday

by Shane Butler

We begin a very active weather pattern beginning Wednesday and continuing until further notice. Numerous rounds of rain and storms will work across the area. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s to round out the work week. The storms moving through our area Wednesday have the potential to become strong and maybe severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and very heavy rainfall. The threat will most likely occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. We will continue to sit in a prime area for more rain activity Friday into the weekend. Some area high school football games could be impacted by storms Friday night. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout but rain/storm activity could have you adjusting your outdoor plans.