Sunny and Hot Tuesday; Rain and Storms Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY & HOT TUESDAY: Today will be a mainly dry day as the front sags south and we can expect a mostly sunny sky, with only a small chance of a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for most locations across Central and South Alabama this afternoon.

RAIN AND STORMS AT TIMES: With the boundary in place across the state, we are going to have northwest flow along it, that will push multiple impulses of energy producing rain and storms into Alabama Wednesday through Friday. These three days will features numerous showers and storms at times, and we note the SPC has issued a “marginal risk” for Wednesday as well for much of South Alabama, and I would not be surprised to see more risk areas issued later this week.

The main threats with the storms this week, will come from damaging wind gusts, but remember, storms will produce loads of lightning, and of course intense tropical downpours would could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding. With the clouds and rain, highs should hold in the upper 80s these days. Also, not everyone will see rain this week, and of course rainfall distribution will remain very uneven. This is one of those weeks where the day-to-day forecast can and will change a lot. Make sure you stay informed and weather aware!!

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain chances remain high for Saturday and Sunday, and therefore we will see more clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms at times. Weekend highs will range from the upper to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms” through the week. Highs will remain in the low 90s.

Have a terrific Tuesday of blessings!!!

Ryan