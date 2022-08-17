A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Clouds and rain returned to central and south Alabama Wednesday. Many locations saw rain prior to midday. Although, far south Alabama experienced sunshine for much of the morning. The rain coverage was lower by early afternoon, although showers and storms may re-form during the rest of the day. In fact, rain remains possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few storms may become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across far south Alabama, on either side of highway 84. There, a few storms may become severe, capable of damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overall, the severe risk looks very low across our area. As some sunshine returns outside of rain Wednesday afternoon, temperatures may approach 90°. The sky likely remains mostly cloudy outside of rain Wednesday night, with lows in the low 70s.

Showers and storms remain at least scattered in coverage at times Thursday. Rain could be widespread at times Friday. Temperatures likely remain shy of 90° Thursday and Friday afternoon due to the higher rain coverage, and more cloudiness otherwise. Showers and storms remain in the forecast this weekend, with at least a scattered daytime coverage Saturday and Sunday. The first few days of next week also feature at least a scattered coverage of daytime showers and storms.