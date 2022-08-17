Car Sought in Shooting of Prattville Man on Interstate 85

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police want to find a car that they say may be linked to the shooting of a Prattville man on Interstate 85.

Police say at about 6:15AM today, they went to I-85 northbound between mile markers 56 and 57 because a car was stopped in the road. They say the driver had suffered a gunshot wound from a projectile that entered the rear of the vehicle.

The victim is a 45-year-old man from Prattville who was flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say their investigation developed a vehicle of interest. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood with license plate 3753BF3. The suspect is described as a black male. If you come in contact with a vehicle matching this description, police say do not approach. Call 911.

Auburn Police are working with the Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine whether three separate shootings that occurred near I-85 this morning are connected.

No additional details are being released.

Auburn police say if you have information, call detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.