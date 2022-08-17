Cold Case: Can You Solve the Murder of Elizabeth Spence?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Elizabeth Spence as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime.

On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Spence, who was 27, was reported missing in Lafayette. At that time, Lafayette Police Chief Fred Lumpkin told reporters, “For her to have gone anywhere without her family knowing about it was completely out of

context.”

One week later, on Wednesday, January 9, 1991, Spence’s car, a Daihatsu Charade, was found by Montgomery Police in the parking lot of a department store on Atlanta Highway. The body was discovered unexpectedly after the car was turned over to Lafayette police for inspection of evidence in Montgomery.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are requesting information from anyone that may have information to help solve this case.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to any arrest. The State of

Alabama is offering $5,000 and the family is offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved with the murder. The total reward amount is $35,000.

All tips are kept anonymous through CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.