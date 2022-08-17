Cramton Bowl Ready for Football

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic.

Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”

On next weekend, Cramton will host the first game of the NCAA season as Jacksonville State faces Steven F. Austin.

A week later the Tuskegee Golden Tigers return to Cramton bowl for the Red Tails Classic against Fort Valley State.

This year the fan experience will happen on Madison Avenue as opposed to the parking lot of Patterson Field, where it was held in the past.

This new format should give fans a more intimate feel with the historic stadium.

Cramton bowl turns 100 years old this year.

In the past it has hosted the New York Yankees as a stop during spring training.

Cramton was also the first stadium in the South to have lights.

Pike Road High School played the first night game here in 1938.

Auburn and Alabama University football, have called Cramton Bowl home over its storied 100 year history.