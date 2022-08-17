Grab the Rain Gear, Rain and Storms on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

A northwest to southeast boundary is in place across the state, and that will allow impulses of energy to ride along it bringing rain and storms back to Alabama today, lasting into the weekend. The next three days will feature more clouds with occasional rounds of showers and storms at times. It won’t rain all the time and it won’t rain everywhere but these days will feature rain chances in the 70-80% range. Also, we note the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms across much of South Alabama today as a few damaging wind gusts are possible with stronger storms.

Remember all summer storms will produce loads of lightning, and of course intense tropical downpours would could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding. With the clouds and rain, highs should hold in the mid to upper 80s these days. Of course rainfall distribution will remain very uneven; and most of the rain and storm will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but with this set-up, we could certainly see rain and storms overnight and during the morning hours as well.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The high school football season kicks off Friday night for most schools; the weather will be warm and humid, and random storms will be around during the evening hours. No way of knowing in advance the exact locations, but a few games could experience a lightning delay. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the second half.

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave near northern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain chances remain high for Saturday and Sunday, and therefore we will see more clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms at times. Weekend highs will remain in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the week. Highs will remain below 90 degrees on most days.

Enjoy the wet weather, we need the rain!!!

Ryan