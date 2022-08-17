Keep The Rain Gear Handy

by Shane Butler

We will continue to see numerous rounds of rain and storms work through our area over the next several days. Some of the storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Due to clouds and rain activity, temps will come down a bit and afternoon highs only manage the mid to upper 80s through Friday. We see this active weather pattern remaining through the weekend and into early next week. A frontal boundary will hover over the area. Disturbances riding along the boundary will help ignite periods of rain and storms. The weekend isn’t looking like a washout but rain activity could have an impact on your outdoor plans. We do expect a little more sunshine and that will help boost temps to around 90 for afternoon highs. Rain chances decrease just a bit early in the upcoming work week. The setup will be mainly afternoon pop up showers and storms. Temps will continue top out around 90 degrees.