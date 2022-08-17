Man Convicted of Capital Murder in 2018 Montgomery Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder for a man’s shooting death in Montgomery in 2018.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says David Jamal Coleman is a habitual felony offender. He was convicted today of killing Terry Rodriquez Tallie.

Bailey says, Coleman, who was 28 at the time, went to Tallie’s home for unjustifiable reasons and began shooting into the home, striking and killing him.

Bailey says the jury deliberated for two hours. Coleman was sentenced by Judge Jimmy Pool.

“Another young person will spend the rest of his life in prison for another senseless murder. This defendant had just been recently released from prison for four counts of robbery first degree and was a ticking time bomb for violence,” Bailey said in a statement.