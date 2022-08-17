Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown Releases 100-Day Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Melvin Brown has released a 100-day plan to improve schools.

The school system says what is being called his 100-Day Listen and Learn Tour is built upon four action points: Review, Identify, Strategize, Engage (RISE).

“The path to our success is driven by understanding who we are, where we’ve been, and where we want to go. The goal of the MPS RISE Plan is to do just that and inform us about how to prepare for and approach our future,” Brown said in a statement.

This is Brown’s first school year as superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools after he was chosen for the position in April.

The statement says this will be an evolving document, and the public will be updated as progress is made. The plan identifies six goals to ensure all students reach their full potential. Under each goal are several action items, and checkmarks will be added as the items are accomplished.

In addition, the school system says there will be six town hall meetings to hear from as many community members as possible.

READ: Montgomery Public Schools 100-Day Plan