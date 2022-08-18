Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime.

Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October 25, 2015. At about 6:05PM, Montgomery Police responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. That’s where they found Relfe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are requesting information from anyone that may have information to help solve this case.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information that leads to any arrest. All tips are kept anonymous through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.