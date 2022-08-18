Daily Rounds Of Showers/Storms Continue For Now

by Shane Butler

A frontal system will continue to hover over the region and likely initiate additional showers and storms over the next several days. Disturbance riding along the boundary could help produce periods of heavy rainfall. It all depends on whether you’re in the path or not. Some embedded storms with the rain area will be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 80s for highs Friday. Clouds and rain activity helping to keep the heat down just a bit. Over the weekend, temps are expected to at least reach 90 degrees. A little more sunshine will contribute to the temp rise both Saturday and Sunday. This leads me to believe your weekend won’t be a complete washout. Our active weather pattern will remain in place through the early half of next week as well. We see daily rounds of showers and storms. Temps will be impacted and mid 80s are more likely for afternoon highs through midweek.