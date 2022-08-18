More Clouds Than Sun, Rounds Of Rain Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Dry and hot with sunshine often describes August weather across central and south Alabama. However, Thursday morning was gloomy and gray with rain in some locations. Showers and storms become scattered about during Thursday afternoon and evening. Outside of rain, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy. Due to clouds and rain, temperatures remain shy of 90° in all locations during the afternoon.

Showers and storms remain possible throughout Thursday night. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Rain may be ongoing in some locations by sunrise Friday, with more showers and storms possible throughout the day. Some sunshine could fill the sky outside of rain, but not enough to warm temperatures above the 80s during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into the evening, potentially impacting high school football games.

Elevated daytime rain chances continue this weekend. Neither Saturday nor Sunday look like washouts for a given location, but many see rain at some point in the day. The rain chance remains elevated next week, at least Monday and Tuesday. There may be fewer showers and storms across central and south Alabama next Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but the rain chance remains well above zero.