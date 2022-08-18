Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery.

State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.

They say the motorcyclist failed to stop and a pursuit began southbound. They say the motorcyclist was stopped 12 miles down I-65 at approximately 4:53 p.m. and taken into custody near the 173 mile marker in Montgomery.

The motorcyclist’s name hasn’t yet been released. State troopers haven’t revealed any other details.