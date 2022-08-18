Occasional Rain and Storms Remain in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Periods of rain and storms remain in the forecast for Alabama as a meandering boundary remains in place across the state, allowing for impulses of energy to ride along it. Today through Sunday, showers and storms will be fairly common for much of Alabama due to the moist, unstable air mass in place. It won’t rain all the time and it won’t rain everywhere each day, but certainly it is one of those patterns where you will want to keep the rain gear close to hand as rain chances look to remain 60-70% range through Saturday; dropping closer to 50% for for Sunday.

The next several days we can’t rule out some stronger storms, with gusty winds the main threat, but remember all summer storms produce tremendous amounts of lightning, and of course intense tropical downpours would could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding. Also know that rainfall distribution will remain very uneven with many locations getting soaked, while other see much less. Most of the rain and storm will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but with this set-up, rain and storms can and will occur at times during the morning and overnight hours as well, as we are seeing this morning. Due to the clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s across Central and South Alabama the next several days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the first week of high school football tomorrow night, a few showers and storms will be around at kickoff time. The rain will be scattered, and it certainly won’t rain at all stadiums. But, just be aware that a lightning delay can’t be ruled out in a few places. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

IN THE TROPICS: A concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave near the coast of Belize. This system is forecast to move across Central America and southeastern Mexico over the next day or so before emerging over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of

low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

INTO NEXT WEEK: No real change in the the overall pattern…Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis through the week with some sun along the way. Like this week, most of the showers will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but not necessarily all of them. Highs should continue to hold in the 80s.

Make this Thursday better than all the rest!!!

