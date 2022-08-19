Alabama Unemployment Rate Remains at a Record Low

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s unemployment rate remained at a record 2.6% in July, officials said Friday.

The rate, which remained the same from June, represented 59,419 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 65,475 from a year earlier.

Alabama’s rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month.

Shelby County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.4%.

In our area, Wilcox County had the state’s highest jobless rate, 11.3%.

