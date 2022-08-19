Buckmasters Expo 2022 Underway

by Carrington Cole

The Buckmaster’s expo is underway with today being opening day at the Montgomery Convention Center.

Outdoor enthusiasts can come out and enjoy all of the products with over 300 vendors at the expo this year in Downtown Montgomery.

Admission is only a canned food item or a $1 donation.

Jackie Bushman, the Founder of Buckmasters, stated that the expo has many events for the whole family to enjoy that they’ve never seen before.

“We’ve got the dock dogs back, everybody loves the dock dogs,” stated Bushman. “We’ve got the top 4-H kids and for the first time ever: collegiate archery. At 8 o’clock when the doors close here, we’re stepping across for the first time to have professional bull riding in downtown Montgomery.”

The Buckmaster’s expo will continue all weekend long and end Sunday evening at 5 p.m.