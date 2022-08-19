Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Rickem Samuels?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Rickem Samuels as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime.

Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4, 2016. He had last been seen Saturday, April 2, 2016 at about 1:30 p.m. getting into a black Nissan Versa in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on East South Boulevard.

On Thursday, June 30, 2016, Montgomery Police responded to 300 block of South Hopper Street where they found his body.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are requesting information from anyone who may have information to help solve this case.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information that leads to any arrest. All tips are kept anonymous through CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.