Occasional Rain and Storms through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

WET AT TIMES: Periods of rain and storms remain in the forecast for Alabama, due to the surface boundary across the state. Waves of energy will continue to ride along the boundary, meaning rain and storms will remain in the forecast today through Sunday. It won’t rain all the time and it won’t rain everywhere each day, and no day will be a “wash out”, but certainly keep the rain gear close as rain chances will be in the 60-70% through Sunday. Also, with higher rain chances and clouds temperatures remain below average with mid to upper 80s in the forecast.

Summer storms produce tremendous amounts of lightning, and tropical downpours would could lead to areas of isolated flash flooding. Of course, rainfall distribution will remain very uneven from location to location, and most of the rain and storms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain and storms are possible at anytime including morning and night, just like we are seeing this morning.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the first week of high school football tonight, some showers and storms will be around at kickoff time. The rain will be scattered, and it certainly won’t rain at all stadiums. But, just be aware that a lightning delay can’t be ruled out in a few places. Temperatures will fall from the low 80s at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

IN THE TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is emerging over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and it continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Environmental conditions appear favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late today or on Saturday. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

INTO NEXT WEEK: No real change in the the overall pattern…Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms on a daily basis through the week with some sun along the way. Like this week, most of the showers will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but not necessarily all of them. Highs should continue to hold in the 80s.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan