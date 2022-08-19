Prattville Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Joann Johnson Cain is 73 years old, and police say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 3:30pm wearing a multicolored (turquoise/brown/white) top and blue jeans with a white horseshoe monogram on the back in the area of Wetumpka Street in Prattville.

Cain is 5’6″ and 145 pounds.

She could be in a maroon 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Alabama tag 4A01NY6.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joann Johnson Cain, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.