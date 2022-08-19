Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County.

A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.

He is facing several charges involving the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl and the murders of her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her brother, who was under the age of 14. Investigators say Ceja was the suspect’s girlfriend.

Earlier this month, the 12-year-old girl was found walking alone on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. She was taken to a hospital. Court documents revealed that the girl had been tied up to a bed post and was drugged with alcohol at a mobile home, but she managed to chew herself from the restraints and escaped.

Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in Auburn and was charged with kidnapping. But during the investigation at the home, investigators found the decomposing bodies of the girl’s mother and brother. That added charges of capital murder, kidnapping and capital murder: two or more persons, and abuse of a corpse to what Pascual-Reyes faces.