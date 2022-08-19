Rain Likely Friday; Weekend Daytime Showers, Storms

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was gloomy and gray again across central and south Alabama. Some rain was in the mix too, especially in south Alabama, where a steady light rain fell throughout the morning. Some isolated showers formed further north, including a few in the Montgomery metro around midday. Showers and a few storms remain scattered about for the rest of the day, perhaps arriving in waves. Rain coverage may become more isolated Friday evening.

High school football games appear unlikely to be washouts, but rain jackets and umbrellas are a good idea anyway. Clouds may break apart a bit Friday night, with lows in the low 70s. We may see more sunshine for a change Saturday morning. Although, showers and storms become scattered about during the afternoon, and linger into the evening. Outside of rain, the sky may remain partly cloudy. Temperatures trend hotter, with highs near 90° Saturday.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms form Sunday afternoon and evening. Again, some sunshine allows temperatures to warm to near or just above 90° during the afternoon. The rain chance remains high early next week on Monday and Tuesday. It may fall a bit next Wednesday through Friday, but remains well above zero. Daily chances for rain likely limit high temperatures to the 80s to near 90° each day.