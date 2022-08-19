RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime.

There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.

CHAUNCEY ROBINSON

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Chauncey Robinson, who was 34 years old when he was shot.

On Sunday, September 18, 2016, at about 7:50 p.m., Montgomery Police responded to 37 Judge C. Price Street in reference to a person shot.

That’s where they found Robinson, who later died of his injuries.

NOLLIE HUDGENS

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Nollie Hudgens, who was 41 years old when he was shot.

On Thursday, March 8, 2010, Hudgens was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in broad daylight. At about 1:32 p.m. that day, Montgomery police responded to 3380-E McGehee Road, near Governors Drive behind the old Montgomery Mall. That’s where they found Hudgens, who later died.

ELIZABETH SPENCE

On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Elizabeth Spence, who was 27, was reported missing in Lafayette.

One week later, on Wednesday, January 9, 1991, Spence’s car, a Daihatsu Charade, was found by Montgomery Police in the parking lot of a department store on Atlanta Highway. The body was discovered unexpectedly after the car was turned over to Lafayette police for inspection of evidence in Montgomery.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to any arrest. The State of Alabama is offering $5,000 and the family is offering a $25,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved with the murder. The total reward amount is $35,000.

MOSES RELFE

Moses Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October 25, 2015. At about 6:05PM, Montgomery Police responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive. That’s where they found Relfe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information that leads to any arrest.

RICKEM SAMUELS

Rickem Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4, 2016. He had last been seen Saturday, April 2, 2016 at about 1:30 p.m. getting into a black Nissan Versa in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on East South Boulevard.

On Thursday, June 30, 2016, Montgomery Police responded to 300 block of South Hopper Street where they found his body.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information that leads to any arrest.