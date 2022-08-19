Thursday Night Football Highlights and Scores 8/18/22
AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl
Helena 28, Chelsea 6
Other Thursday Games
CLASS 7A
LaGrange (GA) 49, Smiths Station 30
CLASS 6A
Athens 49, East Limestone 14
Mountain Brook 24, Vestavia Hills 14
Muscle Shoals 31, Bob Jones 7
Woodlawn 18, Bessemer City 15
CLASS 5A
Arab 47, Albertville 14
Elmore County 35, Marbury 17
Fairview 51, Columbia 0
Gulf Shores 34, St. Michael Catholic 27
Tallassee 37, Reeltown 13
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 35, Opp 7
Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21
Brooks 48, Colbert County 21
Etowah 35, Springville 0
CLASS 3A
Fayette County 28, Cordova 24
Geraldine 36, Coosa Christian 7
JB Pennington 19, Hayden 12
Lauderdale County 54, Tanner 30
Northside Methodist 42, Houston County 20
Trinity Presbyterian 34, B.T. Washington 16
Winfield 28, Dora 22
CLASS 2A
Locust Fork 58, Appalachian 32
Sheffield 47, Elkmont 20
Thorsby 44, Jemison 33
CLASS 1A
JU Blacksher 50. JF Shields 0
Linden 14, Choctaw County 0
Spring Garden 40, Sand Rock 8