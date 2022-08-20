Man Dies after Three-Vehicle Crash in Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a crash between two cars and a tractor-trailer truck in Covington County.

State troopers say 79-year-old Larry Reno of Hanceville was driving a car that hit the tractor-trailer at around 9:10AM, Friday, August 19. Investigators say after that impact, his car then hit another car head-on. That car was driven by 37-year-old Shera Gantt of Evergreen.

Reno was taken to Andalusia Health, where he died.

State troopers say a passenger in Reno’s car, 45-year-old Jamie Adams of Hanceville, was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan for treatment.

Gantt was injured and was also taken to Andalusia Health for medical treatment.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 29, about eight miles south of Andalusia.