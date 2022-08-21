Above Normal Rain Chances This Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Rain has been the story for the majority of Sunday, with showers and storm this morning with more rain throughout the afternoon. However, with the abundance of rain, our temperatures have not been August like. We saw 86° for a high in Montgomery today, even though we’re averaging 94°. Stronger storms were in west Alabama, but as they encountered the rain cooled air in central Alabama, they lost some of their intensity. Isolated showers will be possible through the evening and overnight hours, but will not pack much of a punch. Overall, we will have cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Monday will be a rinse and repeat day, similar to what we saw this weekend. Model data is showing a lower coverage of rain for tomorrow, but I believe that a majority of the area will see rain like what we saw this weekend. Showers are possible in the morning, becoming more likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s, and there’s even potential for some communities to not even make it out of the 70s!

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week appears to be very rainy and dull. Nearly every day this week has an above normal chance for rain and storms. On the bright side, temperatures are expected to be well below average! Temperatures this week will mainly range in the low to mid 80s.