Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 1:20 a.m., MPD responded to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired.

There, an adult male victim was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.