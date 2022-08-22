Daily Rounds Of Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern of rain and storms continues to thrive over our area. We expect this to continue throughout the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. This means a continuation of daily rounds of showers and storms. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to some flooding in areas prone to flooding. We could be looking at some areas in West Alabama seeing between 2 to 4 inches just this week. Clouds and rain activity will have an impact on temperatures. Afternoon highs will only manage the lower 80s through the latter half of the week. There are signs this rainy weather pattern will back down a bit over the upcoming weekend. As a result, temps will warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be in response to more sunshine and fewer areas of rain. In the mean time, keep the rain gear handy through the workweek.