Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a killing from last year.

Police say they’ve charged 42-year-old Trent Harris of Montgomery in the shooting death of 36-year-old Joshua Taylor, 36 of Montgomery.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Taylor was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Miller Street on October 11, 2021.

Police say Harris was taken into custody last Thursday and put into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond.

Police say Miles May was initially charged on October 13, 2021, with the murder of Taylor but the warrant was Nolle Prossed due to newly discovered evidence. That means that May won’t be prosecuted.

Police release no other information.