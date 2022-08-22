Help Us “Stuff the Truck” on Saturday, August 27!

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is joining Tie and Doll, Inc. again this year to “Stuff the Truck” to help students in Montgomery Public Schools who may not have enough to eat.

This is the 8th annual event, which is on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2. It is held each year outside the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie at 7946 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. Food is collected to put into book bags and given to students who may otherwise only get their school lunch to eat because of hardships at home.

Last year, we raised $2,400 in cash as well as 85 boxes of food, which is about 4,850 pounds. In 2020, we collected 74 boxes of food (4,500 pounds) and $1,100 in cash donations. This event grows each year.

Please join us, along with our other partners, the S.H.E. Agency and U-Haul, which provides the truck that we will stuff with your donated food items.

We are looking for non-perishable foods that children like to eat — like canned pasta, applesauce, fruit cups and crackers.

We hope to see you at the Sturbridge Winn-Dixie on Saturday, August 27, from 10-2!