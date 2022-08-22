Very Wet Pattern this Week Could Lead to Flooding Issues

by Ryan Stinnett

A stalled out surface boundary across the Deep South will keep scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast much of this week. Not going to rain all the time, but this weather setup does mean the soggy pattern will continue. Occasional rain and storms will occur each day, and the rain could be heavy at times. Potential rainfall amounts through Thursday will be in the 1-4″ range for much of Central and South Alabama, isolated higher amounts are possible.

With the recent rains we will have to monitor areas for some flooding, especially for areas west of Intestate 65. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures are remain a good ten degrees or more below normal with highs in the low to mid 80s each day.

IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There is some evidence by Friday and the weekend, some slightly drier air will try and move into Alabama. This should at least decrease the coverage of showers and storms, allowing them to become more scattered in nature. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Stay dry this week!!!

Ryan