Waves Of Rain And Some Storms Throughout The Week

by Ben Lang

The third week of August picks up right where the second week left off… with more showers and storms. Despite a generally overcast sky, Monday morning was not a washout. Only spotty light rain fell from the sky around midday. Although, shower and storm coverage likely increases during the afternoon. A combination of a mainly cloudy sky and rain limits afternoon temperatures to the low 80s.

Showers remain scattered Monday evening and overnight, with an otherwise cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s. Rain coverage may increase again Tuesday morning, with additional rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Again, an otherwise generally cloudy sky and rain limit high temperatures to the low 80s. Rain remains possible Tuesday night, with an otherwise cloudy sky and lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances remain elevated through the end of the week. In fact, Wednesday may feature the highest rain coverage of the week. Showers and storms become widespread at times. Some rain continues Wednesday night, and showers and storms become scattered to numerous both Thursday and Friday. Rain coverage may fall a bit this weekend, but remains well above zero and rather high for this time of year. High temperatures might be closer to 90° Saturday and Sunday.