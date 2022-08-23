Cloudy, Showery, Below-Average Temps

by Ryan Stinnett

WET IS THE WORD: A soggy forecast continues this week for Alabama as we continue to deal with a stalled surface boundary in place across much of the Deep South. We are seeing more clouds than sun with occasional periods of rain and storms, but no severe storms are expected. Rain is possible at anytime, and at times we will be seeing numerous showers and thunderstorms, and these are in the forecast each day through Thursday. Average rain amounts between now and Thursday will be in the 1-3 inch range for much of the state, with higher totals possible across some of the western counties, where some areas could exceed 4 inches. Again, keep the rain gear close each day this week, at some point you will need it. With the clouds and rain showers, temperatures ae in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which are well-below average for August in Alabama, when our average high is 93­°.

SOMEWHAT DRIER: For Friday and the weekend, the pattern begins to change some and the weather begins to trend drier, as an upper high slowly builds. Showers and storms become more scattered in nature, and we should see increasing amounts of sun. Highs will be generally in the upper 80s, still below average for late August. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these three days is in 40-60 percent range, with the most activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: Shower activity has diminished somewhat associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for gradual development during the next several days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

FINAL WEEK OF AUGUST: For now we are expecting fairly routine late summer weather next week, with partly sunny days and the chance of a few scattered showers and storms each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s most days…

Have an amazing Tuesday!!!

Ryan