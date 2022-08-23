Cloudy With Waves Of Rain Tuesday And Beyond

by Ben Lang

Tuesday remains gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Steady light rain fell in many locations during the morning, although areas of rain broke apart a bit, and became a bit more scattered by midday. Additional showers and perhaps a few storms form during the afternoon. However, a continuous rain across all of central and south Alabama for the rest of the day looks unlikely. Clouds and rain limit high temperatures to the low 80s.

Tuesday night remains cloudy with scattered showers, with lows in the low 70s. Some locations wake up to a steady light rain again on Wednesday. The rain chance remains high Wednesday. Although, rain likely remains somewhat scattered at any given point in time. A continuous rain across the entire area looks unlikely. Although, heavier rain and some storms appear likely at times. Temperatures could be a bit warmer Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances remain high Thursday and Friday, with scattered to numerous showers and some storms throughout each day. Otherwise, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy, but perhaps temperatures warm into the upper 80s each afternoon in at least some locations. Showers and storms remain scattered about, at least during the afternoon, this weekend and early next week. Although, sunshine outside of rain may result in high temperatures near 90° Saturday and beyond.