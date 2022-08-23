Former State Lawmaker, Republican Party Official Perry Hooper, Jr. Charged with Sex Abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Perry Hooper, Jr., with first-degree sex abuse.

Hooper, 67, is a former state representative and is a member of the Alabama Republican Executive Committee. He has also been a Trump presidential campaign activist in Alabama.

Police say the incident happened at about 8PM on Tuesday, August 16, in the 100 block of Commerce Street. He was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and was being held on a $15,000 bond.

Details of the alleged incident have not been revealed.