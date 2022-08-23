MPD arrests man in connection to 3-month long burglary spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man is under arrest in connection to a burglary spree that lasted 3 months.

Police have charged 55-year-old Al-Qadeer Hamlet with 23 counts of third degree burglary, one count of first degree theft of property, one county of second degree theft of property, one county of third degree theft of property and one county of third degree escape. Police say the spree lasted from May 11 until August 18, 2022.

Police say Hamlet’s arrest ends a crime spree that started May 11 and ended August 18, where Hamlet victimized numerous businesses throughout the City of Montgomery.

Hamlet is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.