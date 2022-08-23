MPD: Two charged in weekend homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide over the weekend.

16-year-old Quindarrius Streeter and 20-year-old Ja’Kaleb Spell, both of Montgomery, were charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday.

Police say on Sunday, at about 1:20 a.m., they were called to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired.

There, an adult male victim, now identified as Gabriel Willis, was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Streeter and Spell are both in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond.