Some Signs Our Rain Chances Back Down A Bit

by Shane Butler

Little to no changes in our day to day weather around here this week. Rain and a few storms are likely at just about anytime. The wind flow is west to east and that’s the direction the rain will move through here. Occasionally a heavy downpour may occur but most of the time it’s a light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall amounts will be higher along and west of the US43 corridor in west Alabama. Areas here could see 2-4 inches of rainfall by Friday afternoon. The rest of our area is looking at 1-2 with some spots around 3 inches. We do see the rainy pattern backing down a little over the upcoming weekend. Showers and storms will still be around but fewer in number and more sunshine overhead. This will allow temps to warm and we’re expecting lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. In the mean time, rain jackets and umbrellas a must this week.