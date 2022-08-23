Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery
From West Alabama Newsroom–
An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
Forty-four year old Brian McCormick — and 49 year old William McCormick — are now in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Dallas County.
A tip from Crime Stoppers lead authorities to a hotel in Montgomery — where the two brothers were holed up.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office captured the duo after a short foot chase — with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.
“They’ve been on this spree for several months, stealing anything from tractors — to pull behind trailers — to motor vehicles,” said Cole.
“Some of the property was recovered. But this is still a current on going investigation.
The brothers are each facing two counts of Receiving-Stolen-Property Second-Degree in Dallas County.
They also have pending charges in Montgomery County.