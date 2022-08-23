Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery

by George McDonald

From West Alabama Newsroom–

An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

Forty-four year old Brian McCormick — and 49 year old William McCormick — are now in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Dallas County.

A tip from Crime Stoppers lead authorities to a hotel in Montgomery — where the two brothers were holed up.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office captured the duo after a short foot chase — with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.

“They’ve been on this spree for several months, stealing anything from tractors — to pull behind trailers — to motor vehicles,” said Cole.

“Some of the property was recovered. But this is still a current on going investigation.

The brothers are each facing two counts of Receiving-Stolen-Property Second-Degree in Dallas County.

They also have pending charges in Montgomery County.