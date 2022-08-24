Cloudy With Rain, Heavy At Times, Likely Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine remains limited for the rest of Wednesday, with a cloudy sky and rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times, which was the case much of Wednesday morning in west Alabama. Flash flood warnings continue for Choctaw and parts of Sumter and Marengo counties into Wednesday afternoon. Radar estimates suggest 3-6″ of rain fell in those locations between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain coverage was rather spotty near and east of I-65 through midday. Although, the area of heavy rain with embedded storms may gradually shift east into previously rain-free locations Wednesday afternoon. An overcast sky and rain hold high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s in most locations. At least scattered rain with an otherwise cloudy sky continues Wednesday night. Lows settle in the low 70s.

Rain chances remain high Thursday and Friday. At least scattered light rain falls in some locations Thursday morning, but rain with a few storms becomes heavier and more widespread during the day. Outside of rain, the sky likely remains overcast Thursday. That holds high temperatures in the low 80s at most in many locations again. Some sunshine appears possible Friday morning, with much of the rain during the afternoon/evening.

Temperatures could be a bit warmer as a result, with highs potentially in the upper 80s. A similar story over the weekend, with scattered to numerous showers and storms, but mostly during the afternoon. High temperatures could be near 90° for many Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances stay high Monday through Wednesday of next week. Much of the rain may be during the afternoon, and high temperatures could be in the low 90s as a result.