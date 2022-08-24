Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a shooting death from last year.

Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Jamichael Davis of Montgomery with murder in the death of 20-year-old Tati’ana Mollette of Montgomery.

Police say on the night of Sunday, May 30, 2021, they were called to the 700 block of Golden Gate Drive where they found Mollette with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mollette died on June 1, 2021, at a hospital.

Davis is being held without bond.

Police have released no other information.