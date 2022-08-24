Our Rainy Weather Pattern Holding Tough

by Shane Butler

This rainy weather pattern is hanging tough through Friday. We get several more waves of rain and storms to move through here before the event winds down. Moderate to heavy rain is likely and flash flooding may be a result. Temps will continue to stay below average due to clouds and rain activity. You should plan on keeping the rain gear with you through Friday evening.

The weekend is looking a little less rainy and a bit more sunny. This will allow temps to respond and we’re back into the 90s for highs both days. Yes, there will be showers and storms around but just not as many as we’ve seen lately. It should favor more of a typical summer time look and feel.

We head into next week with the daily afternoon threat of showers and storms. Temps will continue to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances will be trending upward as we approach midweek. This weather pattern definitely not the way we typically see it this time of the year.