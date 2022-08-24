Reaction To The Brawl At Cramton Bowl

by Ja Nai Wright

Last Saturday, Lanier and Lee high school faced off in their first football game of the season at Cramton Bowl. During the game multiple fights broke out, this has some residents hesitant to attend another event.

The first high school football game this season at Cramton Bowl came with a lot of backlash as reports of fights broke out just before halftime. city officials say that they have seen enough and that its time for something to change, and Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown released a statement with new rules for future MPS sporting events. The new rules for the games take effect starting this week. just in time for high school football games on Thursday and Friday.

Click here for the new athletic protocols.