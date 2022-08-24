Soggy Weather Pattern Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

We continue to have a stalled surface boundary in place across Alabama and that is keeping our weather mainly cloudy with occasional showers and storms. No severe storms, but the overall forecast for much of Alabama remains wet the next few days. Rain is possible at anytime, and could come down quite heavy at times so we will have to keep an eye out for some localized areas of flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, especially for areas of West Alabama. Keep the rain gear close each day, at some point you will need it. With the clouds and rain, temperatures are well-below average for late August in Alabama with most locations in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: To end the week, the pattern begins to change some and the weather begins to trend slightly drier, as an upper high slowly builds. Showers and storms become more scattered in nature, and we should see increasing amounts of sun. Highs will be generally in the upper 80s, still below average for late August. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these three days is in 40-50 percent range, with the most activity during the afternoon and evening hours.

IN THE TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized associated with a broad trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days while it is forecast to move across the Windward Islands and into the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Also, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a day or two. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system late this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

FINAL WEEK OF AUGUST: For now we are expecting fairly routine late summer weather next week, with partly sunny days and the chance for scattered showers and storms each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s most days.

Be blessed and highly favored today!!!

