Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge.

Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website.

Jeannie Burniston, who’s the communications director for the Alabama Republican Party, released this statement, saying:

“The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns all forms sexual abuse and sexual assault. We are committed to personal rights and public safety. We will be monitoring this situation closely as it makes its way through the judicial process.”

Court documents show the alleged incident happened on Tuesday, August 16, at 8:00PM at 36 Commerce Street, which is the address of Ravello restaurant.

The documents state Hooper was leaving the building and approached the alleged victim behind the host stand. He is accused of grabbing her breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against her backside. He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free, according to the documents.

Hooper, 67, was taken into custody earlier this week by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and had been held on a $15,000 bond.

He served as a state representative for Montgomery in the Alabama Legislature from 1984-2003, He has also been a Trump presidential campaign activist in Alabama. His late father served one term as Alabama Chief Justice.