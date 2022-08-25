Another Cloudy and Soggy Day

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds and rain continue today across Alabama, and some localized areas of flooding are concern. Rain is possible at anytime and anywhere so continue to keep the rain gear handy. With the clouds and rain, temperatures continue to be well-below average for late August in Alabama with most locations in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Not much change in the forecast for tomorrow with clouds and periods of rain remaining in the forecast. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible the next two days.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Showers and storms decrease in coverage some this weekend as rain chances will be closer to 50%. We expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s both days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, a few scattered showers are possible, mostly during the first half of the games. Temperatures will be near 83 at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s during the second half.

IN THE TROPICS: Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized in association with a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system in several days after it crosses the Windward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week into early next week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

A tropical wave is currently moving off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system later this week or over the weekend while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

FINAL WEEK OF AUGUST: For now we are expecting fairly routine late summer weather next week, with partly sunny days and the chance for scattered showers and storms each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 9os.

Stay dry!!!

Ryan