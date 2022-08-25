City of Montgomery Purchases old Governor’s House Hotel

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard.

The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings.

Over the years the building has fallen into disrepair from neglect, and a few fires.

Reed says the city purchased the building and property from the state for just $100 dollars.

Mayor Reed says the property will be assessed, then officials will determine if the building is a candidate for renovation and repurposing, or if it needs to be torn down.

The mayor did not say what options officials are considering for the property.