Fatal Shooting in Marengo Co. Leads to Police Standoff

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A shooting in Marengo County that left one person dead — and another person hurt — lead to stand-off between law enforcement — and the suspected shooter.

The suspect is now in custody — charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

“We got a call for a shooting incident in the Flatwood community, where a shooter was supposed to been had shot two people,” said MCSO Chief Deputy Kenny Collier.

State and local law enforcement officers from the surrounding area — responded to the call — including a SWAT team — and an armored vehicle unit.

Mary and Iesha Shaw live nearby. And they got scared when they saw all the law enforcement vehicles rushing to the scene.

“What’s going on? Why they had to bring an armored truck in here. But I know if … killed somebody, you got to have them sharp shooters. You don’t know what all he had in that room,” said Mary Shaw.

“We knew he was armed,” said Collier.

The suspect — now identified as 30 year old Jeron Boykin — then

barricaded himself inside the house for several hours. Authorities used tear gas — to force him to come out.

“We got him out peacefully. Took him into custody yesterday evening,” said Collier.

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation into the shooting.