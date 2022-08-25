Heavy Rain May Lead To Localized Flooding Thursday

by Ben Lang

A flash flooding warning continues mainly for northern Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 4PM Thursday. Montgomery and surrounding locations may see localized flooding, at least in low lying and poor drainages areas. 24-hour radar estimates suggest 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in these locations. Rain was still falling within the flash flood warning at 1:30PM. Although, the heaviest rain shifted south of the warning area.

Localized flooding remains possible elsewhere through Thursday evening. An areal flood watch includes much of central and south Alabama until 7PM. Again, flooding mainly in low-lying, poor-drainage areas appears possible, wherever bands of heavy rain set up. At least scattered rain remains possible Thursday evening and overnight, with an otherwise cloudy sky. Temperatures remain in the 70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Rain remains possible Friday. Although, some sunshine appears possible outside of showers and storms. Friday may resemble a more typical summer day weather-wise. Most of the rain may occur during the afternoon. Temperatures could be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The pattern looks similar this weekend, with scattered to numerous showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with highs near 90°.

Daily rain chances remain elevated throughout next week. Scattered to numerous showers and storms form each afternoon. Again, outside of rain, sunshine may result in high temperatures closer to 90° each day. Most of the rain occurs during the afternoon, with some lingering into each evening. The mornings may remain relatively dry.