Montgomery Hit-and-Run Leaves One Pedestrian Dead, Another Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a hit and run that left one pedestrian dead and another one injured.

Police say at about 10PM last night, they were called to the 1200 block of the East South Boulevard Service Road to an accident involving two pedestrians.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Police say one pedestrian, 20-year-old Damarion Palmer of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they don’t know if the driver was injured.

Police have released no other information.